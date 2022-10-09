UMA Achieves Market Cap of $156.55 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One UMA token can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00011695 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $156.55 million and $8.42 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UMA has a current supply of 108,858,566.96540223 with 68,947,415.07943583 in circulation. The last known price of UMA is 2.25730143 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $3,661,089.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umaproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.