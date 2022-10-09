Uncharted (UNC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52,222.00

Uncharted (UNC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Uncharted has traded down 57.6% against the US dollar. One Uncharted token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uncharted has a market capitalization of $10,028.49 and approximately $52,222.00 worth of Uncharted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Uncharted alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00219984 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00194086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005559 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Uncharted Token Profile

UNC is a token. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2022. Uncharted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uncharted is uncharted.game. The official message board for Uncharted is medium.com/@unchartedgame. Uncharted’s official Twitter account is @unchartedunc.

Buying and Selling Uncharted

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncharted (UNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Uncharted has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uncharted is 0.00033604 USD and is down -42.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,405.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uncharted.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uncharted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uncharted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uncharted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uncharted Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uncharted and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.