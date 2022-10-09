Unibright (UBT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $202,315.00

Unibright (UBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Unibright token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $22.77 million and $202,315.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 tokens. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. The Reddit community for Unibright is https://reddit.com/r/unibright. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@unibrightio.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “Unibright (UBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unibright has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 149,999,999.24349335 in circulation. The last known price of Unibright is 0.14175879 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $28,123.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unibright.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

