UniDex 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $39,531.00 (UNIDX)

UniDex (UNIDX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One UniDex token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, UniDex has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. UniDex has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $39,531.00 worth of UniDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About UniDex

UniDex’s genesis date was October 29th, 2020. UniDex’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,443,853 tokens. UniDex’s official Twitter account is @unidexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniDex’s official message board is unidexfinance.medium.com. The official website for UniDex is www.unidex.exchange.

Buying and Selling UniDex

According to CryptoCompare, “UniDex (UNIDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniDex has a current supply of 0. The last known price of UniDex is 1.09106284 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $11,664.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unidex.exchange.”

