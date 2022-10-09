UniFarm Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (UFARM)

UniFarm (UFARM) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. UniFarm has a total market cap of $112,022.75 and approximately $113,458.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniFarm token can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 tokens. UniFarm’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/unifarm-co. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @unifarm_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UniFarm is unifarm.co. The Reddit community for UniFarm is https://reddit.com/r/unifarm_/.

UniFarm Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniFarm (UFARM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniFarm has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 38,375,919 in circulation. The last known price of UniFarm is 0.0029097 USD and is down -5.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $63,302.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unifarm.co/.”

