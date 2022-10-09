Unification (FUND) Price Up 10.5% This Week

Unification (FUND) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Unification token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001318 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unification has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. Unification has a market cap of $8.83 million and $41,082.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unification Token Profile

Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 tokens. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unification’s official website is unification.com. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation.

Unification Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unification (FUND) is a cryptocurrency . Unification has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 34,447,402 in circulation. The last known price of Unification is 0.22593825 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $186,062.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unification.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unification should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unification using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

