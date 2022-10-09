Unifty (NIF) Price Hits $0.62

Unifty (NIF) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Unifty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifty has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $138,950.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unifty Token Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 11th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 tokens. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unifty’s official website is unifty.io.

Buying and Selling Unifty

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifty (NIF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unifty has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 1,737,212.37147008 in circulation. The last known price of Unifty is 0.61555868 USD and is up 4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $138,960.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unifty.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

