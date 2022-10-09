UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $240,494.29

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $240,494.29 and approximately $50,152.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNION Protocol Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNION Protocol Governance Token Token Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token was first traded on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 tokens. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. The official website for UNION Protocol Governance Token is unn.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNION Protocol Governance Token is 0.00036644 USD and is up 1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $40,668.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unn.finance.”

