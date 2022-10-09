Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,940.00

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unisocks token can now be bought for about $22,821.40 or 1.17225382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unisocks has a market cap of $6.89 million and $1,940.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unisocks Token Profile

Unisocks’ launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 tokens. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @uniswapexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “Unisocks (SOCKS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unisocks has a current supply of 302. The last known price of Unisocks is 22,310.9367454 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,777.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unisocks.exchange/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

