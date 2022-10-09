Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Unit Protocol Duck has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Unit Protocol Duck token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unit Protocol Duck has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $30,581.00 worth of Unit Protocol Duck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021016 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00278422 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001392 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003306 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00029777 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Unit Protocol Duck Profile

Unit Protocol Duck (CRYPTO:DUCK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 16th, 2020. Unit Protocol Duck’s official Twitter account is @unitprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unit Protocol Duck’s official website is unit.xyz. Unit Protocol Duck’s official message board is medium.com/@unitprotocol.

Unit Protocol Duck Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unit Protocol Duck (DUCK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unit Protocol Duck has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Unit Protocol Duck is 0.00780317 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $17,093.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unit.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unit Protocol Duck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unit Protocol Duck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unit Protocol Duck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

