United Emirate Coin (UEC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,946.00

United Emirate Coin (UEC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. One United Emirate Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. United Emirate Coin has a market cap of $22,521.94 and approximately $8,946.00 worth of United Emirate Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, United Emirate Coin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About United Emirate Coin

United Emirate Coin is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2022. United Emirate Coin’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 tokens. United Emirate Coin’s official website is unitedemiratecoin.net. United Emirate Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinemirate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling United Emirate Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “United Emirate Coin (UEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. United Emirate Coin has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of United Emirate Coin is 0.00131436 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $680.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unitedemiratecoin.net/.”

