United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,011,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 14,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 3.9 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.