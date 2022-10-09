United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stake Lowered by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $56,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,824,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,729,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,616,436.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,254. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $206.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.14.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

