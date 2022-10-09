UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,261 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock opened at $504.85 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $472.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $526.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

