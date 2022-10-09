Universal Pickle Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (UPL)

Universal Pickle (UPL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Universal Pickle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Universal Pickle has a market cap of $16,423.91 and approximately $186,268.00 worth of Universal Pickle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Universal Pickle has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universal Pickle Profile

Universal Pickle launched on December 18th, 2021. Universal Pickle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,336,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Universal Pickle is https://reddit.com/r/universal___pickle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universal Pickle’s official website is www.universalpickletoken.com. Universal Pickle’s official Twitter account is @pickleuniversal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Universal Pickle

According to CryptoCompare, “Universal Pickle (UPL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Universal Pickle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Universal Pickle is 0.00001767 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.universalpickletoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Pickle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Pickle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universal Pickle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

