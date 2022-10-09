Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 3.2%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Universal Robina Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Universal Robina Company Profile

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Consumer Foods, Agro-Industrial Products, and Commodity Food Products. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packed cakes, beverages, instant noodles, pasta, and bakery products, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

