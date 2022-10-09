Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 3.2%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.
Universal Robina Stock Down 3.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.
Universal Robina Company Profile
Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Consumer Foods, Agro-Industrial Products, and Commodity Food Products. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packed cakes, beverages, instant noodles, pasta, and bakery products, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Robina (UVRBF)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Robina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Robina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.