Universe Crystal Gene (UCG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $435,431.00

Universe Crystal Gene (UCG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Universe Crystal Gene has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Universe Crystal Gene token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Universe Crystal Gene has a total market cap of $245,396.80 and $435,431.00 worth of Universe Crystal Gene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universe Crystal Gene alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Universe Crystal Gene

Universe Crystal Gene’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. Universe Crystal Gene’s total supply is 1,010,660,000 tokens. The official website for Universe Crystal Gene is www.metasens.com. Universe Crystal Gene’s official Twitter account is @metasens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Universe Crystal Gene Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Universe Crystal Gene (UCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Universe Crystal Gene has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Universe Crystal Gene is 0.00024281 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,649.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metasens.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe Crystal Gene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe Crystal Gene should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universe Crystal Gene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Universe Crystal Gene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universe Crystal Gene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.