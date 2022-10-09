Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Univest Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $724.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.14). Univest Financial had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $70.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 28,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

