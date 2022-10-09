UniWorld (UNW) Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week

UniWorld (UNW) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. UniWorld has a market capitalization of $482,143.47 and $99,024.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniWorld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UniWorld

UniWorld (CRYPTO:UNW) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2019. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @uniworldio and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniWorld’s official website is uniworld.io.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “UniWorld (UNW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. UniWorld has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UniWorld is 0.0020737 USD and is down -18.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $35,833.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniworld.io/.”

