Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $196.75 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and $239,586.00 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000739 BTC on major exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen (ZCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unizen has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Unizen is 0.10523677 USD and is down -39.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $9,954,790.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unizen.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

