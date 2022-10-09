Unobtainium Price Up 94.9% Over Last Week (UNO)

Unobtainium (UNO) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Unobtainium has traded 94.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtainium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unobtainium has a market cap of $14,583.24 and approximately $20,717.00 worth of Unobtainium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.88 or 0.00604163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00257006 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00045882 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005392 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Unobtainium Token Profile

Unobtainium is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2022. Unobtainium’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Unobtainium’s official website is mxbox.io. The Reddit community for Unobtainium is https://reddit.com/r/mxbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unobtainium’s official Twitter account is @mxbox_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unobtainium’s official message board is mxbox.medium.com.

Unobtainium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unobtainium (UNO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Unobtainium has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unobtainium is 0.00728997 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $99.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mxbox.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtainium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtainium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unobtainium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

