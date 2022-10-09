Uplift (LIFT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $63,864.00

Uplift (LIFT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Uplift has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Uplift has a total market cap of $244,024.72 and approximately $63,864.00 worth of Uplift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uplift token can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uplift Profile

Uplift’s launch date was October 17th, 2021. Uplift’s total supply is 8,870,957 tokens. Uplift’s official website is uplift.io. Uplift’s official Twitter account is @upliftdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uplift’s official message board is medium.com/@uplift-io. The Reddit community for Uplift is https://reddit.com/r/upliftdao/.

Buying and Selling Uplift

According to CryptoCompare, “Uplift (LIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uplift has a current supply of 8,870,957 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uplift is 0.02840094 USD and is down -2.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,120.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uplift.io/.”

