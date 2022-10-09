UTU Protocol (UTU) Trading Up 7% Over Last Week

UTU Protocol (UTU) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One UTU Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, UTU Protocol has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. UTU Protocol has a total market cap of $290,202.28 and approximately $3,242.00 worth of UTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About UTU Protocol

UTU Protocol’s genesis date was August 24th, 2020. UTU Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,454,545 tokens. UTU Protocol’s official message board is utu.io/blog. The official website for UTU Protocol is utu.io. UTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @utu_trust.

UTU Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UTU Protocol (UTU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. UTU Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,476,610 in circulation. The last known price of UTU Protocol is 0.00314435 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $209.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://utu.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

