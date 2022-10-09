Valkyrio Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $249,659.77 (VALK)

Valkyrio (VALK) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Valkyrio has a total market cap of $249,659.77 and approximately $13,043.00 worth of Valkyrio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Valkyrio has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Valkyrio token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Valkyrio Token Profile

Valkyrio’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2021. Valkyrio’s official Twitter account is @playvalkyrio. The official website for Valkyrio is www.playvalkyr.io.

Buying and Selling Valkyrio

According to CryptoCompare, “Valkyrio (VALK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Valkyrio has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Valkyrio is 0.00264077 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.playvalkyr.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valkyrio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valkyrio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valkyrio using one of the exchanges listed above.

