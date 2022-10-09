Value Finance (VFT) Tops One Day Volume of $160,700.00

Value Finance (VFT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Value Finance has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. Value Finance has a total market cap of $25,177.89 and approximately $160,700.00 worth of Value Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Value Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Value Finance Profile

Value Finance’s launch date was January 5th, 2022. Value Finance’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,067,033 tokens. Value Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@valuefi. Value Finance’s official Twitter account is @valuefinance_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Value Finance is valuefinance.io.

Value Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Value Finance (VFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Value Finance has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Value Finance is 0.00022296 USD and is down -6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,132.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://valuefinance.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Value Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Value Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Value Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

