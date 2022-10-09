VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Down 4.3%

VanEck Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.95. 8,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 29,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUZZ. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth $444,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Social Sentiment ETF in the first quarter worth $176,000.

