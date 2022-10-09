Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,169 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $7,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after purchasing an additional 213,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,300,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

