Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTWRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €35.50 ($36.22) to €34.00 ($34.69) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vantage Towers from €27.00 ($27.55) to €26.50 ($27.04) in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vantage Towers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Vantage Towers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VTWRF opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

About Vantage Towers

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.