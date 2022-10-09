Vaquita (VAT) Price Hits $0.0000

Vaquita (VAT) traded down 80% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Vaquita has traded down 99.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vaquita has a total market cap of $2,000.35 and approximately $19,322.00 worth of Vaquita was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vaquita token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vaquita alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Vaquita

Vaquita launched on August 19th, 2022. Vaquita’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Vaquita’s official Twitter account is @vaquitatoken1. Vaquita’s official website is vaquita.site.

Vaquita Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaquita (VAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Vaquita has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vaquita is 0.00001 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vaquita.site.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaquita directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vaquita should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vaquita using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vaquita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vaquita and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.