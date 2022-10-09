Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Trading Down 2.6%

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.46). Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.47).

Various Eateries Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £33.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.84.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

