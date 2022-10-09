Vault Hill City Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (VHC)

Vault Hill City (VHC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Vault Hill City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vault Hill City has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Vault Hill City has a total market cap of $313,942.86 and approximately $220,964.00 worth of Vault Hill City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Vault Hill City

Vault Hill City’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Vault Hill City’s total supply is 340,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,418,066 tokens. Vault Hill City’s official message board is blog.vaulthill.io/?gi=33bebfb30924. The official website for Vault Hill City is www.vaulthill.io. Vault Hill City’s official Twitter account is @vault_hill and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vault Hill City is https://reddit.com/r/Vaulthill_io.

Vault Hill City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vault Hill City (VHC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Vault Hill City has a current supply of 340,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vault Hill City is 0.00759008 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,211,514.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulthill.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vault Hill City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vault Hill City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vault Hill City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

