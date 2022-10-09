Vee Finance Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (VEE)

Vee Finance (VEE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Vee Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Vee Finance has a market capitalization of $130,432.32 and approximately $76,616.00 worth of Vee Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vee Finance has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Vee Finance (VEE) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2018. Vee Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,061,403 tokens. The official message board for Vee Finance is veefi.medium.com. The official website for Vee Finance is vee.finance. The Reddit community for Vee Finance is https://reddit.com/r/VeeFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vee Finance’s official Twitter account is @veefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vee Finance (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Vee Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vee Finance is 0.00024135 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $61,714.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vee.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vee Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vee Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vee Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

