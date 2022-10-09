Veil Price Up 16.6% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veil has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $271,509.74 and approximately $63.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veil alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.31 or 0.00305036 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00134478 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00068006 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00028464 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is https://reddit.com/r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil (VEIL) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate VEIL through the process of mining. Veil has a current supply of 94,918,808.8014012 with 86,077,879.8014012 in circulation. The last known price of Veil is 0.00340308 USD and is up 16.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $151.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://veil-project.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.