VEKTOR (VEKTOR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,209.00

VEKTOR (VEKTOR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, VEKTOR has traded down 51% against the US dollar. VEKTOR has a total market capitalization of $80,070.02 and approximately $2,209.00 worth of VEKTOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VEKTOR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VEKTOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VEKTOR Token Profile

VEKTOR’s total supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,306,102,445 tokens. The official message board for VEKTOR is www.facebook.com/vektor-101367239080195. VEKTOR’s official Twitter account is @vektor_vektor and its Facebook page is accessible here. VEKTOR’s official website is www.crypto-vektor.com/index.php/vektor-token. The Reddit community for VEKTOR is https://reddit.com/r/vektor_vektor/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VEKTOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VEKTOR (VEKTOR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VEKTOR has a current supply of 500,000,000,000 with 391,306,102,445.36914 in circulation. The last known price of VEKTOR is 0.0000002 USD and is down -13.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,142.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crypto-vektor.com/index.php/vektor-token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VEKTOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VEKTOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VEKTOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VEKTOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VEKTOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.