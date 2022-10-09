Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,058,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,562,000 after buying an additional 275,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,091,000 after buying an additional 396,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $59.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

