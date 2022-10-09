Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.