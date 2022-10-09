Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

GOOGL stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.56 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

