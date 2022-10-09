Vera (VERA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.50 Million

Vera (VERA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Vera token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vera has a market cap of $15.50 million and $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vera has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vera alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vera Token Profile

Vera’s genesis date was September 23rd, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Vera’s official Twitter account is @veradefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vera is blog.vera.financial. Vera’s official website is vera.financial.

Buying and Selling Vera

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera (VERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vera is 0.0138054 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $74,422.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vera.financial/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.