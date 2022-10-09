Verge Market Capitalization Achieves $55.26 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Verge has a market capitalization of $55.26 million and $1.25 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,512,933,950 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Verge (XVG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XVG through the process of mining. More information can be found at http://vergecurrency.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

