VeriBlock (VBK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $773,653.46

VeriBlock (VBK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One VeriBlock coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, VeriBlock has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. VeriBlock has a total market capitalization of $773,653.46 and $25,218.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VeriBlock Profile

VeriBlock (CRYPTO:VBK) is a PoP/PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 1,185,177,662 coins and its circulating supply is 795,881,616 coins. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org. The Reddit community for VeriBlock is https://reddit.com/r/veriblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriBlock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

