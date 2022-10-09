Versus Farm Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (VERSUS)

Versus Farm (VERSUS) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Versus Farm token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Versus Farm has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Versus Farm has a total market cap of $5,065.70 and $47,568.00 worth of Versus Farm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Versus Farm Token Profile

Versus Farm’s launch date was November 10th, 2021. Versus Farm’s total supply is 780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Versus Farm is versus.farm. The official message board for Versus Farm is versusfarm.medium.com. Versus Farm’s official Twitter account is @versusfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Versus Farm Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Versus Farm (VERSUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Versus Farm has a current supply of 780,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Versus Farm is 0.01125711 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://versus.farm.”

