Verve Price Reaches $0.0008 (VERVE)

Verve (VERVE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Verve has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Verve token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verve has a market cap of $200,554.23 and approximately $38,111.00 worth of Verve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verve alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Verve Profile

Verve’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. Verve’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Verve’s official website is vervetv.app. The official message board for Verve is medium.com/@vervetv. Verve’s official Twitter account is @verve_tv and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verve

According to CryptoCompare, “Verve (VERVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Verve has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Verve is 0.00082165 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $535.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vervetv.app/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.