Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VERV stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.98. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

Insider Activity at Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $3,387,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at $11,859,748.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,127,040. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,318,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 954,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 915,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,663,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 899,742 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,097,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 387,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,679,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

