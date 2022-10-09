Vicewrld (VICE) Price Tops $0.0001

Vicewrld (VICE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. Vicewrld has a market cap of $27,884.47 and $31,650.00 worth of Vicewrld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vicewrld token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vicewrld has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Vicewrld

Vicewrld’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. Vicewrld’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 540,000,000 tokens. The official website for Vicewrld is vicewrld.com. Vicewrld’s official message board is medium.com/@vicewrlddao. The Reddit community for Vicewrld is https://reddit.com/r/vicewrld_io. Vicewrld’s official Twitter account is @vicewrlddao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vicewrld

According to CryptoCompare, “Vicewrld (VICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vicewrld has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vicewrld is 0.00005117 USD and is up 7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $16.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vicewrld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vicewrld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vicewrld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

