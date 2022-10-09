VICSTEP Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53,793.01 (VIC)

VICSTEP (VIC) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One VICSTEP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VICSTEP has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. VICSTEP has a market capitalization of $53,793.01 and $20,165.00 worth of VICSTEP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,491.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021018 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00274938 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00138606 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.37 or 0.00756071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.79 or 0.00604294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00257071 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005109 BTC.

VICSTEP Token Profile

VICSTEP (CRYPTO:VIC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger-Hashimoto hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2022. VICSTEP’s official Twitter account is @vicstepofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VICSTEP is vicstep.com.

VICSTEP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VICSTEP (VIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VICSTEP has a current supply of 0. The last known price of VICSTEP is 0.00107586 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vicstep.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VICSTEP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VICSTEP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VICSTEP using one of the exchanges listed above.

