Vidulum (VDL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,185.00

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $607,036.89 and $1,185.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.84 or 0.00277084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00138618 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.32 or 0.00747925 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.08 or 0.00602568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00255957 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,644,736 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/vidulumapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @vidulumapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum (VDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Vidulum has a current supply of 17,086,081 with 17,071,231 in circulation. The last known price of Vidulum is 0.03203742 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $787.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vidulum.app/.”



