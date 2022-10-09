Vidya Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $717,828.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (VIDYA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $717,828.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Vidya token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vidya Profile

Vidya’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,015,394 tokens. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io.

Vidya Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidya (VIDYA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vidya has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 40,015,393.87212832 in circulation. The last known price of Vidya is 0.13555321 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,095,983.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://team3d.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.