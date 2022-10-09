VIKTAMA (VIK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $36,539.00

VIKTAMA (VIK) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. VIKTAMA has a market cap of $57,907.42 and approximately $36,539.00 worth of VIKTAMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIKTAMA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIKTAMA has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

VIKTAMA Token Profile

VIKTAMA launched on April 3rd, 2022. VIKTAMA’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. VIKTAMA’s official website is viktama.com. VIKTAMA’s official Twitter account is @viktamao.

VIKTAMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIKTAMA (VIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. VIKTAMA has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VIKTAMA is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://viktama.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIKTAMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIKTAMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIKTAMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

