Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VNA. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.20 ($38.98) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Vonovia Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of VNA opened at €20.61 ($21.03) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €20.29 ($20.70) and a 1-year high of €54.54 ($55.65).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

