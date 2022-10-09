Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVFGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNNVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vonovia from €57.00 ($58.16) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays downgraded Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vonovia in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VNNVF opened at $20.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

